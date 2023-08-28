La Brea Bakery and Bread & Butter are collaborating to ensure consumers pantries are well-stocked with artisan breads and good wines the holiday season approaches. With seasonal entertaining and holiday gifting on the horizon, the two brands are delivering a high-impact, pre-holiday, cross-merchandising campaign, driving shoppers to grocery stores this fall.

“Having staples on hand for the holiday season really helps all of us to feel prepared. La Brea Bakery artisan breads, baked fresh daily in supermarkets, are also available as Take & Bake, adding convenience, to the hustle of the holidays.” said Brie Buenning, director of marketing, La Brea Bakery. “Our artisan breads paired with Bread & Butter wines for gift giving and holiday entertaining, are perfect for every holiday gathering.”

The seasonal campaign from La Brea Bakery and Bread & Butter will kick off on November 1, with the brands focused on inspiring consumers to elevate holiday entertaining and stock up on essentials ahead of the holidays. The consumer-focused campaign is supported by an in-store product bundle discount, pairing suggestions, and holiday entertaining recipes. Stores will be supported with an expansive digital marketing campaign combined with robust in-store marketing materials throughout the store.

A snapshot of suggested pairings include:

La Brea Bakery French Baguette with asiago butter, paired with Bread & Butter Prosecco

La Brea Bakery Tuscan Loaf with pumpkin spice butter, paired with Bread & Butter Merlot

La Brea Bakery Take & Bake Torta Roll with smoked Salmon butter, paired with Bread & Butter Chardonnay

The campaign runs through December 31.