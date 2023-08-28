Pure Protein (a lifestyle nutrition line known for its portfolio of bars, ready-to-drink beverages, and savory snacks) has today announced the addition of two new flavors to their portfolio of high-protein bars: Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro.

This latest innovation from Pure Protein is intended to tap into two growing trends in the snack category: childhood nostalgia and global flavors. Each bar delivers 20 grams of protein per serving. They are also gluten-free, low-sugar and under 200 calories, providing an alternative to the sugary snacks and desserts that inspired the new flavors.

"We are thrilled to introduce Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro High Protein Bars as part of Pure Protein's ever-expanding range of high-quality nutritional products and on-trend flavors," says Amie Testerman, vice president of marketing at Pure Protein. "Our consumers actively seek out healthy snacks that support their active lifestyles and satisfy cravings for sweet, savory, and familiar treats. Based on the enthusiastic reactions we're seeing on social platforms like TikTok, these new flavors are already a home run."

Galactic Brownie and Caramel Churro bars are available in four-count boxes at Walmart stores nationwide.