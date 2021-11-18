Company: BodyBar Protein

Website: https://bodybarprotein.com/

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $35.00 (10-ct. box)

Product Snapshot: BodyBar Protein is launching with a line of clean, protein-based bars—in both vegan and non-vegan options—that deliver a strong lineup of nutrients. Available in three flavors, Apple Cinnamon, Sweet Cocoa, and Chocolate Brownie, BodyBar was designed to reset the bar and serve as a better-for-you replacement for traditional nutrition bars.

BodyBar Protein was founded in 2021 by Ayarpi Reganyan, who struggled for years with inflammatory bowel disease (or ulcerative colitis). After doctors couldn’t find a solution to her autoimmune condition, she took her health into her own hands, first going entirely gluten-free and then eliminating processed foods, sugar, and more from her diet. Combined with light exercise and a whole foods diet, Reganyan was able to get her health under control, even getting off the medication her doctors had prescribed for her condition. After experiencing firsthand how her health was directly impacted by what she was eating, Reganyan vowed to help others do the same. She launched BodyBar to be a between-meal snack solution free of junky ingredients, additives, artificial colors, and natural flavors, that everyone—not just those with an autoimmune condition—can feel good about eating.

“I struggled with my health for years, and was finally able to take control of it after cleaning up my diet,” said Ayarpi Reganyan, founder of BodyBar Protein. “It was an empowering time after so many years of feeling out of control. That’s when I knew there was an opportunity to support people who face similar health challenges that I do—and beyond. Throughout the past few years, finding the right packaged snack to sustain me between meals was difficult as very little fit into the whole food, gluten-free diet that worked for me. Feeling inspired, I worked with experienced food scientists and nutritionists and we started experimenting with different clean, simple ingredients, flavors, and proteins, and then BodyBar was born.”

BodyBar’s three nutritious bars are packed with protein and fiber, gluten-free, and made simply with clean, high-quality ingredients and zero added sugar or natural flavors. Each is also Certified Paleo or Certified Paleo-friendly by the Paleo Foundation. Varieties include:

Apple Cinnamon - Bite into this Certified Paleo-friendly bar crafted with grass-fed whey and grass-fed collagen peptides, dates, almond butter, almonds, dried apples, cinnamon and more. Packs 12g protein and 11g fiber per bar.

Sweet Cocoa - This Certified Paleo and vegan bar contains dates, a plant-based protein blend made of pumpkin protein, flax protein and sunflower protein, plus almond butter, almonds, cocoa powder, and unsweetened chocolate, and more. Contains 9g protein and 8g fiber in each bar.

Chocolate Brownie - The perfect better-for-you, Certified Paleo Friendly bar to satisfy your sweet tooth. Each is crafted with grass-fed whey and grass-fed collagen peptides, dates, almond butter, cocoa powder, and unsweetened chocolate, almonds, and more. Every bar contains 11g protein and 8g fiber.

BodyBar Protein bars are available for $35 per 10-count box direct-to-consumer nationwide on bodybarprotein.com, with retailers to follow. To learn more about BodyBar and to purchase, please visit www.bodybarprotein.com.



