Company: The Bountiful Company

Website: www.pureprotein.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.27

Product Snapshot: Pure Protein has introduced a new line to its existing portfolio of bars and snacks packed with high-quality protein and great taste: Pure Protein Chilled Protein Bars. Available now at select Walmart stores and online at Walmart.com, these award-winning Chilled Protein Bars join the brand as more Americans are looking for tasty, protein-filled, better-for-you snacks than ever—in fact, 54 percent of shoppers say high protein is a key influencer of what they buy and 51 percent are having protein at every meal.

A satisfying way to feed your body well, Pure Protein Chilled Protein Bars provide up to 15g of protein from high-quality sources like grass fed whey and are non-GMO with no added preservatives—that’s why they’re refrigerated. The bars come in three favors: Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, Vanilla Fruit & Nut, and Blueberry Vanilla Almond. Each includes wholesome food ingredients you can see, like blueberries, cherries, chia seeds, dark chocolate, nuts, and honey, that create a tasty, soft, fudge-like protein bar experience unlike any other.

Pure Protein Chilled was also recently named the winner of the 2020 ChefsBest Excellence Award. After rigorous testing, ChefsBest, an independent judging organization that identifies and honors high quality and great-tasting grocery products, honored all three Pure Protein Chilled flavors—with its taste testers noting it “tastes better than any other protein bar.”

“We’ve been a pioneer in functional snacking for years, providing high protein, low sugar and great tasting non-refrigerated bars, shakes and snacks to consumers who rely on us to help achieve their health and wellness goals,” said Kent Cunningham, general manager, sports & active nutrition at The Bountiful Company. “We’re excited to introduce this seriously delicious refrigerated format to shoppers, offering them even more wholesome nutrition they can feel good about.”

Pure Protein Chilled Protein Bars are now available at select Walmart locations nationwide and online at Walmart.com. For more information, visit PureProtein.com.