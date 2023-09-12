The Run-A-Ton Group, home to five natural food brands—Wholly Wholesome, Wholly Gluten Free, Bon Devil, Blissfully Better, Unique Belgique—has announced a series of strategic position changes within the organization. These shifts reflect the company's ongoing commitment to creating food with integrity to meet the needs of its valued customers.

Under the leadership of CEO Doon Wintz and Founder Bob Wintz, the Run-A-Ton Group has seen many evolutions of the natural food industry throughout its 50 years, and had the pleasure of working with many associates, many of whom have been working with the organization for 20, 30, or 40+ years. Now, with these new position changes, the company looks forward to working on exciting new ventures.

Director of sales, The Run-A-Ton Group

Noelle Shea has assumed the role of director of sales for The Run-A-Ton Group after heading up trade marketing for the past 3 years. Shea had previously run marketing for Cide Road Beverages after having taken a break from the working world to raise her daughters. Before that, she made her mark in the New York financial industry with key management positions at JPMorgan Chase and Standard & Poor’s. In her new position at The Run-A-Ton Group, Shea will be leading the North American sales team and strategy for the company.

Eastern regional sales manager and Canada

Brian Carr will be retiring from his sales role with The Run-A-Ton Group on September 30, after seven years with the company and 40 years in the industry. After serving his country in the Army, Carr found his calling with great companies such as Welch Farms, Oregon Ice Cream, Good Health, Utz Quality Foods, and finally The Run-A-Ton Group. He plans to do a lot of hiking and also continue his role as a mentor to natural foods professionals and start-ups. Carr will also carry on his passion and commitment to community service and youth sports reporting. His legacy as the NY/NJ Food Guru, Run-A-Ton’s “Waffle King,” and enthusiastic natural foods friend, supporter and coach will leave a lasting and indelible marks on the industry.

Darryl Davis has joined The Run-A-Ton Group as regional sales manager, effective September 5, covering the northeastern United States and all of Canada. Davis brings a wealth of Natural/Organic industry experience to this role as highlighted by his success in building brands such as Haagen-Dazs, Ciao Bella Gelato and Three Twins Organic Ice Cream. He is primed to build on Carr's momentum in growing the Wholly Wholesome, Wholly Gluten Free, Unique Belgique, Blissfully Better, and Bon Devil Brands owned by The Run-A-Ton Group.

Director of sales, Bon Devil

After six months of shepherding the transition of Run-A-Ton’s acquisition of the Bon Devil Brand of plant based refrigerated desserts from The Collaborative, Karen Ackerman is officially joining The Run-A-Ton Group as director of sales for Bon Devil, a continuation of her role with The Collaborative. Ackerman has a highly developed passion for and expertise in launching emerging natural brands including Pretzel Crisps, Vermont Smoke & Cure, SpudLove Snacks, and Nourish Snacks. Add this to her successes with Kernel Season's and Russell Stover Chocolates in the conventional space and what Run-A-Ton adds to its team is a proven sales executive and strategist with a depth of knowledge rivaled only by her enthusiasm and commitment to excellence.

"Our commitment to providing exceptional natural food products remains unwavering," said Doon Wintz. "These position changes and additions to our team reflect our dedication to continuous growth and customer satisfaction. With the collective expertise and leadership of our newly appointed associates, the Run-A-ton Group is poised to further enhance our market presence and drive success."