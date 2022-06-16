Lantmannen Unibake USA has announced that after 20 years, Scott Kolinski will retire from his position as president and managing director, effective June 30, 2022. The company has named Matt Merkle as his successor. Kolinski, along with the global executive team, will work closely with Merkle during this leadership transition.

Over his tenure at Lantmannen Unibake USA, Kolinski led the United States market on a long and profitable growth journey from being a pure import player in the 1990's to acquiring the St. Petersburg bakery and introducing U.S. production of premium artisan bakery products in the U.S.

“I am eternally grateful to have been working with the best in the business. I have so much pride in the artisan bread and pastry products we produce and can confidently look forward to the future knowing the business is in good shape with a strong team, both locally and globally, supporting it,” Kolinski says.

Merkle’s most recent experience was with FOH, Inc. leading the global sales teams for Front of the House (FOH) and Room 360, where he led the sales team covering all segments of foodservice and hospitality leading significant growth within all business units. Prior to FOH Merkle held multiple domestic and global senior commercial leadership/general manager roles within Brill/CSM.