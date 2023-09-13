Process Expo, The Global Food Equipment & Technology Show, is bringing together businesses, thought leaders, and innovators from across the industry spectrum to participate in three days of networking, education, and engagement. The event will be held October 23–25, in the South Hall of the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago.

Bringing over 350 companies from 15+ countries, the 2023 edition promises a variety of new experiences for visitors, including expanded product discovery, interactive experiences, networking and education, and special features.

“We’ve put a lot of thought into creating unique opportunities for in-person interaction this year,” says Kristy Meade, vice president of technical textiles & technology shows, Messe Frankfurt Inc. “Everyone at the show will find an experience that fits their needs, whether it’s sourcing new suppliers and buyers, identifying new and emerging technologies, or discussing the latest trends and topics with the brightest minds in the industry.”

Engage with live demonstrations

One of the highlights of the show this year will be the wide variety of live demonstrations on the show floor. This year, the show will be operating three separate live production lines that demonstrate the processes of producing and packaging bacon, empanadas, and pet treats, allowing visitors to see new equipment and technology at work first-hand. Andy Drennan, senior vice president of FPSA touts, “This collection of leading OEMs doesn’t just show food manufacturers how to produce and package these products in the most efficient way possible, by incorporating AI and advanced automation into these demonstrations, they’ll also be teaching the end user how best to take advantage of the data for even greater production.”

Visitors can also make their way to The Market, a new live experience on the show floor this year. The Market will host renowned artisanal butcher McCullough Kelly-Willis, founder and head instructor of the Chicago Meat Collective, as she demonstrates how to source, process and prepare popular cuts of meat. During this series of live demonstrations, she will discuss the benefits of whole-animal butchery, including methods for minimizing kitchen waste, maximizing flavor, and locally sourcing meat options.

Stay connected to industry peers and experts

Visitors can participate in a variety of networking events on and off the floor as well, including the FPSA Women’s Alliance Breakfast, Food for Thought sessions, and the Career Development Center.

The FPSA Women’s Alliance Network Breakfast will be hosted on Tuesday, October 24, and will honor women who have made an outstanding impact in the food and beverage industry. The FPSA Network Meet-Ups will offer an opportunity for networking on the show floor.

Food for Thought will feature a three-day series of complimentary educational sessions that will take place on the show floor and focus on the latest trends and technologies that are pushing the industry forward. Topics include everything from workforce optimization, next-generation design and automation, and the opportunities and effects of digital transformation. Both exhibitors and attendees can expect to gain valuable insight into workforce best practices and continuous improvement strategies for their respective businesses.

The Career Development Center will be located on the show floor as well, and will offer visitors a chance to meet with and hear from industry professionals to learn tips and best practices for starting and accelerating a career path in the industry.

Celebrate industry innovators

This year, Process Expo will also be hosting the Innovation Awards as well as the Bakery of the Year Award, to recognize companies that have made an outstanding impact in the industry.

The Innovation Awards are designed to honor exhibiting companies that have produced the most innovative technologies in their respective industries. The Innovation Awards winners will be announced on October 23, and will be recognizing companies in four different categories including Best New Product, Best New Application, Best New Technology for Sustainability, and Best New Technology for Automation. Attendees can explore the show floor to see these innovations on display and learn how these exhibitors are driving thought leadership and positively influencing their industries.

Each year, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery selects one outstanding bakery company to honor as the “Bakery of the Year” based on that company’s strong growth, new product capabilities, industry leadership, and overall excellence. The 2023 “Bakery of the Year” recipient will be announced at the beginning of October, and the award presentation will be hosted at Process Expo 2023 on Wednesday, October 25.

“We’ve created experiences that not only provide an opportunity for our visitors to see and engage with new products and innovations, but also network with, learn from, and celebrate leaders from across the industry,” says Andy Drennan, senior vice president of FPSA.

Online registration for the 2023 edition is open. An exhibit hall pass also grants visitors access to Best Practices 2023 EXPO, co-located in the South Hall of McCormick Place, providing a two-shows-in-one experience.