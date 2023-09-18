MOD Super-Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the people-first, purpose-led fast casual pizza brand, announced the return of its Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake. The limited-time seasonal treat is a sweet pumpkin cake with a fluffy spiced cream filling, covered in white chocolate.

This fall-flavored spin on MOD’s signature dessert is available September 25 through November 12 at all 540+ MOD locations system-wide across the U.S. and Canada, while supplies last. The Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake is priced at $3.47 to $3.89 ($4.67 to $5.09 in Canada) and is available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery.

“There’s no better way to finish a meal at MOD this fall than with our Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and other seasonal spices meet the rich flavor of pumpkin, in this quintessential fall flavor that is always highly anticipated by our customers each year,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of excellence and innovation at MOD.

MOD Rewards members are eligible to receive exclusive offers on MOD seasonal items. Learn more about MOD Rewards at modpizza.com/rewards.