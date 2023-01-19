MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC has announced its limited-time winter menu offerings, including the Super Shroom Pizza. Also, launching for winter is a new Tiramisu No Name Cake, which puts a classic Italian spin on MOD’s signature dessert. These limited-time offerings are available now through March 12, or while supplies last, at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide.

The Super Shroom Pizza starts with a mushroom pesto base, and is topped with shredded mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, mild pork sausage, fresh spinach, and garnished with rosemary.

“With their earthy flavor and meaty texture, the ever-popular mushroom brings great flavor and depth to our new winter Super Shroom Pizza. Our MOD customers are already big mushroom fans, so we’re excited to share the addition of our mushroom pesto and tasty balsamic mushrooms with these latest menu offerings,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of culinary excellence and innovation at MOD.

Added Pam Smith, RDN, Shaping America’s Plate, Inc. and strategic partner for the Mushroom Council, “Mushrooms continue to top superfood and trend lists year after year for their role in supporting immune, mental, and gut health. They pack a powerful nutritional punch as they are a valuable source of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. And best of all, they make every dish better—more delicious, more nutritious, and more sustainable. They are the ultimate flavor lifter for the foods they are paired with. When one food can do all those things, it’s definitely super!”

The Tiramisu No Name Cake highlights the rich flavor of coffee in a light brown cake, filled with a sweet mascarpone style crème filling, coated with a sweet ivory icing, and topped with espresso powder. The newest No Name Cake is available for $2.87–$3.17, depending on the location, and $4.47 in Canada.

MOD-size pizza is available for $9.37 - $11.13, depending on the location, and $15.27 in Canada.