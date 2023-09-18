Alfonso Capuchino, a 20-year food industry certification professional, is joining the Kiwa Group as global technical director for food, feed, and farm; along with joining ASI (member of Group Kiwa) as vice president of certification.

As a recognized expert and thought leader in management systems, HACCP, third-party auditing, and GFSI certification, Capuchino reportedly offers unique experience in developing multi-standard services to bring the concept of a one-stop-shop certification body to life. According ot the company, the addition will bode well for Kiwa as the company offers integrated management systems for food standards.

“Alfonso’s background in GFSI benchmark standards will provide great value in increasing our already strong presence working with standards like BRC, FSSC, SQF, GlobalGAP, PrimusGFS, IFS, etc. We are happy to welcome him to the global team with open arms,” says Richard Stolk, president of the board of directors at ASI, and global business sector director of food feed farm at Kiwa Group.

Capuchino is a certified instructor and auditor for GFSI standards in the scope of food handling, packaging, storage and distribution, and brokering. Capuchino has audited hundreds of companies, and his global experience in certification services (including food and non-food standards) reportedly will play a critical role in his new position within both ASI and the Kiwa Group.

“We are excited to have Alfonso on board as a part of our growing Kiwa-ASI family. His vast industry knowledge and experience will be crucial as we work to continuously improve and expand our existing certification programs,” says Tyler Williams, CEO of ASI.

Capuchino has served multiple industries in various roles, including consulting, auditing, and directing teams in quality, food safety, environmental safety, occupational safety, and sustainability. He earned an industrial engineering degree from the Technological Institute of Tlalnepantla in Mexico City. Before joining the Kiwa Group, Capuchino was the vice president of certification services at AIB International.