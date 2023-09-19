LesserEvil, the better-for-you snack brand on a mission to make healthy, organic, less-processed, and sustainable snacks more accessible to everyone, announced that it is the first brand within the salty snack category to earn the Purity Award Certification, which is the highest quality award extended from the Clean Label Project. LesserEvil has begun rolling out new packaging for its Organic Popcorn line that features this new accolade.

To become certified, brands must undergo thorough evaluations, where products are repeatedly tested for over 200 industrial environmental contaminants, including heavy metals, pesticide residues, and plasticizers. Clean Label Project uses benchmarked data to compare individual product test results to the results of the best-selling products in the same product category, which represents approximately 80% of the best-selling products across America.

“Providing transparency to our customers has always been at the core of what LesserEvil is all about, which is why we choose to run our own factory. It allows us to have control over every step of the process and be selective in the ingredients we use,” said Charles Coristine, president and CEO of LesserEvil. “To be recognized for our commitment as the first brand in the better-for-you snacks category to receive this award is a huge honor. At LesserEvil we are dedicated to creating clean, healthy snacks that are as tasty as they are better for you and are excited to add the Purity Award Certification to our packaging.”

A full list of LesserEvil products that are currently certified with the Purity Award Certification is included, below:

Lil Puffs, Star-Berry Beet

Lil Puffs, Celestial Cheddar

Lil Puffs, Sweet Potato Apple

Popcorn, Himalayan Pink

Popcorn, Himalayan Gold

Popcorn, Himalayan Sweet

Popcorn, Fiery Hot

Popcorn, Avocado-licious

Popcorn, Oh My Ghee

Popcorn, Homer's Blend

Space Balls, Outer Planet Pizza

Space Balls, Ranch Rocket Ship

Space Balls, Cinnamon Sugar Stardust

Space Balls, Interstellar Cheddar

Cosmic Rings, Berry Blast

Cosmic Rings, Cosmic Cheddar

"We are thrilled to officially announce LesserEvil is the first snack brand to earn Clean Label Certification,“ said Jackie Bowen, executive director of the Clean Label Project. “Through their commitment to transparency and clean ingredients, LesserEvil has set a new standard for the industry and paved the way for healthier snacking options. We hope their dedication and leadership is a source of inspiration for other brands on the importance of ingredient quality and transparency."