Krispy Kreme has announced it is bringing its seasonal Apple Fritters for a limited time. The producer reports the fritters are handmade with chunks of real apples, filling, and cinnamon, then glazed. The autumnal item will be sold individually or in a four-pack box.

Krispy Kreme also is selling its pumpkin spice collection at its chain locations as well as select retail stores. The collection consists of a mix of new and returning items, including the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

Related: Krispy Kreme Strawberry Glazed Doughnuts returns for 'last bite' of summer