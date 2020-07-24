Company: Krispy Kreme

Website: www.krispykreme.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: Varies

Product Snapshot: Krispy Kreme is bringing back three of the greatest Reese’s doughnuts for a limited time, but only one will earn a permanent spot on Krispy Kreme’s menu. Beginning July 24 at participating shops across the U.S., fans can declare which Reese’s doughnut is their favorite by sharing their greatest, most creative doughnut reviews on social media, helping Krispy Kreme decide once and for all … which is the “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time.”

This all-star lineup of “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” includes:

Classic Reese’s Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter sauce.

Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut: A chocolate yeast ring, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese’s pieces and a drizzle of salted caramel and Reese’s peanut butter icing.

Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers Doughnut: A chocolate yeast ring filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and decorated with Reese’s peanut butter icing.

“Imagine having a tough time choosing a winner because everyone agrees all of the candidates are so good,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme. "Well that’s just what’s happening with Krispy Kreme and Reese’s latest collaboration. Let us know what you think!”

Fans can share their greatest, most creative review of their favorite Reese’s doughnut to help decide which will be declared the Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time by using #TheGreataste and #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social. Then, in August, Krispy Kreme will announce which doughnut will be crowned the “Greataste Reese’s Doughnut of All Time” and become a mainstay on the coveted Krispy Kreme menu.

For more information regarding the limited time Reese’s doughnuts, please visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/reeses2020.