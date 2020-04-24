Krispy Kreme brings three fruit-flavored glazes 'fresh off the line' and into Americans' homes for a limited time

Company: Krispy Kreme

Website: www.krispykreme.com

Introduced: April 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: Varies

Product Snapshot: Krispy Kreme is introducing its most colorful glaze innovation yet: Fresh off the Line Doughnuts—a series of its favorite fruit flavors ready for the picking, starting with Strawberry Glaze. Krispy Kreme will release one new flavor each week, available Tuesday through Friday, throughout the next three weeks.

Alongside each beautifully bright fruit glaze doughnut is an Original Filled version—a first for the brand:

Strawberry Glazed and Strawberry Kreme Filled Doughnuts are a fresh take on one of the season’s most loved fruits. Both doughnuts are covered in a strawberry glaze, with the Original Filled featuring a light and airy strawberry Kreme. Available April 28-May 1.

Key Lime Glazed and Key Lime Kreme Filled Doughnuts will brighten your days at home with the tart flavor of key lime paired perfectly with the sweetness of Krispy Kreme Original Glazed. The Original Filled version is covered in key lime glaze and filled with a key lime Kreme. Available May 5-8.

Lemon Glazed and Lemon Kreme Filled Doughnuts feature the return of the fan favorite lemon glaze flavor, combining zesty lemon and Krispy Kreme’s sweet, signature glaze. The Original Filled doughnut version is filled with delicious lemon Kreme filling. Available May 12-15.

“These new doughnuts taste amazing. And, since you can’t come inside to enjoy seeing them being glazed right now, we decided to bring the glazer to you,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme will bring the mesmerizing views of its glaze waterfall to homes with a video of the new doughnuts, “Fresh off the Line,” available for viewing on YouTube: www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1aULIyaTYs.

Fans can purchase Fresh off the Line Doughnuts either through their local Krispy Kreme drive‑thru or by ordering online via Krispy Kreme’s website or app for curbside pickup or for delivery to their doorstep.

Share how you’re enjoying Krispy Kreme’s “Fresh off the Line” Doughnuts and the colorful glaze waterfall by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information and to order Fresh off the Line Doughnuts online for pickup or delivery, please visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/freshofftheline.