The recent PACK EXPO Las Vegas event was the largest iteration of the packaging industry conference and exposition yet, according to show organizer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. Close to 32,000 attendees walked through and peeked at state-of-the-art solutions in more than 2,300 exhibits across 1 million net square feet of exhibit space at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The size of the event makes it both the largest packaging and processing trade show in North America this year and but as the largest PACK EXPO Las Vegas in the show’s history.

“PACK EXPO Las Vegas was a huge win for the packaging and processing industry,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI. “From attendance to exhibition space to educational sessions, the show surpassed expectations to provide our largest, most comprehensive show to date. This is proof that the industry continues to thrive and show-up to provide the most innovative, sustainable, effective solutions the world has to offer.”

From the educational sessions to the technology exhibits, PACK EXPO Las Vegas offered attendees a wealth of state-of-the-art packaging and processing solutions. Take a look at some of the highlights from the event in the Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery here.