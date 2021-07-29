The state of Nevada recently reinstated its mask mandate for public indoor settings; face coverings are not required outdoors, and there are no capacity or large gathering restrictions. PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27–29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will follow the current local regulations and continue to update exhibitors and attendees as things develop to ensure a coordinated effort and successful event for all, according to show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

“In the planning of PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, we recognize that information and guidelines will change constantly and have committed to updating our approach in line with CDC and local regulations, along with industry best practices,” says Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “Many events have already safely taken place, and we have taken best practices from those events along with current government guidelines to implement the PACK Ready health and safety plan for a successful in-person event.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO is the only show this year covering the entire packaging and processing industry spread across four expansive convention center halls. More than 1,500 exhibitors will showcase the latest new materials, technologies, and solutions to address the packaging and processing needs of over 20,000 attendees from 40-plus vertical markets. With multiple free educational platforms and countless networking opportunities, the event will provide endless prospects for exchanging ideas and professional growth.

Industry partners continue to support the event as part of the PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO Partner Program, with 28 association partners already signed on to support and exhibit at the show, including the Association for Contract Packagers and Manufacturers (CPA), Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP), The Organization for Machine Automation and Control (OMAC), Flexible Packaging Association, Reusable Packaging Association, and more.

Registration, which includes access to both PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO, is $30 until Sept. 3, after which the price increases to $130. For more information and to register online, visit packexpolasvegas.com and hcpelasvegas.com.