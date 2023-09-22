Today’s consumers want more than just great taste and appealing texture from their bread buys. Whether they’re shopping the shelves in the center of the store looking for a loaf of white bread or perusing the perimeter bakery for something on the artisanal side, they’re increasingly demanding a long list of qualities (whole grain, gluten-free, non-GMO, etc.). At the same time, they want a shorter list of ingredients.

During Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery’s September 28 webinar Clean Label Bread Insights, industry expert Nancy Jo Seaton (president and owner of Seaton Food Consultants) will discuss trends in retail bread products and consumer behavior, with a focus on clean-label trends. Seaton’s expertise runs the gamut of the food field, and her in-depth work with high-profile global food brands includes Subway Restaurants, Conagra, Unilever, Chiquita, and other notable firms.

The half-hour ‘lunch and learn webinar (sponsored by Kemin) is free to attend; it kicks off live at 2 pm EDT and will be available on demand immediately after. Learn more and register here.

