BetterBrand, a producer innovating in the $12 trillion refined carb space, has introduced its third product category with the launch of The Better Hawaiian Roll. Through its proprietary “grain-changing” technology, BetterBrand is out to transform the traditional sweet roll into the net-carb equivalent of one grape. The Non-GMO Verified product boasts 1 gram of net carbs, 8 grams of plant-based protein, and no added sugar.

Coming on the heels of its Series A announcement, BetterBrand’s introduction of The Better Hawaiian Roll marks another quick addition to its product portfolio, which includes its hero product The Better Bagel, and recently-released product series The Better Bun, both of which aim to transform traditionally carb heavy products into healthy, functional alternatives without compromising taste or experience.

“The Better Hawaiian Roll is a testament to our innovative prowess and ability to quickly span into different verticals,” says BetterBrand Founder and CEO Aimee Yang. “The current largest domestic producer of traditional Hawaiian rolls drives $400 million annually; we believe that the value in innovation that Better brings will be clear to the consumer, and will allow us to quickly grow into the market.”

Yang broke records earlier this year for setting a record for the highest Series A valuation posted by a female founder in venture history when BetterBrand posted a $170 million Series A valuation. The Company launched on DTC in the second part of 2023, and has grown quickly, posting 800% year-over-year growth, and has recently also announced plans for international expansion, with its planned UK launch slated for Q4 2023.

The Better Hawaiian Roll is now launched exclusively at Thrive Market, in addition to the brand’s website eatbetter.com.