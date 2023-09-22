As popularity for thin crust pizza continues to grow, DiGiorno is answering the call with its latest culinary innovation: the all-new DiGiorno Classic Crust Pizza.

Hitting shelves this September, the new, affordable pizza serves up the same fresh baked taste and aroma thin crust fans know and love from DiGiorno. This latest product expansion marks the tenth crafted crust option currently offered by the brand.

Perfect for thin crust lovers who can't get enough toppings, DiGiorno Classic Crust Pizza is made with 100% real cheese and loaded with a half-pound of sauce and other toppings piled on a buttery, crispy thin crust. Boasting hearty flavor in every bite, the new classic crust is available in four varieties:

DiGiorno Classic Crust Pepperoni Pizza is made with signature sauce and stacked high with sliced and diced pepperoni.

DiGiorno Classic Crust Cheese Pizza is topped with melty mozzarella cheese.

DiGiorno Classic Crust Meat Lovers Pizza is piled high with pepperoni, sausage, and bacon.

DiGiorno Classic Crust Supreme Pizza is loaded with pepperoni, sausage, colorful peppers, and onions.

"Thin crust is the fastest-growing crust in the frozen pizza category but there's a common misconception that less crust means less toppings," said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DIGIORNO. "Our chefs worked hard to keep the flavor and crunch loaded in every bite of the new Classic Crust pizza while ensuring it wouldn't break the bank."

All four varieties of DiGiorno Classic Crust Pizza are available now at select retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $5.49 (prices may vary by store).