DIGIORNO launches new Croissant Crust Pizza

Company: Nestlé USA

Website: www.digiorno.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.49-$7.40

Product Snapshot: Sometimes it's OK to be a little flaky, especially when it comes to pizza. Launched this month, DIGIORNO Croissant Crust Pizza combines multiple layers of light, flaky, buttery crust with the savory, melt-in-your-mouth goodness of pizza.

New DIGIORNO Croissant Crust Pizza is the only croissant-style pizza available nationally in the frozen aisle. The indulgent offerings features three flavors, all topped with 100 percent real cheese: Pepperoni, Four Cheese and Three Meat.

"Food mashups continue to drive culinary creativity and inspire a fun connection for people," said Megan Smargiasso, DIGIORNO Brand Manager at Nestlé. "We're excited about adding DIGIORNO Croissant Crust Pizza to the list of unexpected food trends, especially as people spend more time eating at home right now and want true comfort food."

A Morning Consult survey on food trends commissioned by Nestlé, found that one-third of adults were more likely to buy frozen 'comfort food' than they were two months earlier.1 People are looking for great-tasting options and big flavors they can enjoy, hot and fresh from their oven at home.

Each bite of this new savory mashup delivers a soft, flaky and light crunch for a familiar yet surprising take on a classic DIGIORNO pizza. Enjoy the combination, all with a fresh-baked taste that can only come from your oven. Pizza fans can feast their eyes as the delicate layers of croissant rise and separate, creating an airy, textured and delicate crust with a golden-brown hue.

DIGIORNO Croissant Crust Pizza is now available nationwide at Target, Food Lion, Hannaford, Hy-Vee, Publix and more, with expansion to other retailers in the coming months. All flavors are available for an MSRP of $6.49-$7.40 each, though prices may vary by store. For more information and to find a retailer near you, visit DiGiorno.com or follow @DiGiorno on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.