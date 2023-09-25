Veggies Made Great is adding the flavors of Tomato Basil and Huevos Rancheros to their line of frozen frittatas, where vegetables are the first ingredient. The launch of the new frittata flavors furthers the company’s pipeline of innovation following the launch of Egg Patties, Cornbread, and Chocolate Chip Blondie Bites earlier this year.

“Consumers love the convenient, perfectly portioned format of our frittatas and our current line includes some of our best-selling products. The addition of these new offerings really help to enhance the portfolio with delicious, trending flavors we think will be a hit,” says Elliot Huss, CEO for Veggies Made Great.

Both flavors of the new frittatas contain 80 calories and 5 g of protein per serving. The Tomato Basil frittatas include tomatoes as the first ingredient, in addition to cauliflower, zucchini, and mozzarella cheese. The Huevos Rancheros flavor contains a vegetable blend of cauliflower, zucchini and tomato as the first ingredient as well as black beans, jalapeno peppers, and white cheddar cheese. They are 2 oz each and can be easily prepared in a microwave or air fryer until heated through. They are also gluten-free and allergen-friendly, including soy free and peanut and tree nut free.

The new flavors both come in a pack of six individually wrapped frittatas starting at $5.99. They will be available retailers this fall such as Publix and Costco.