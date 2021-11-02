Company: Veggies Made Great

Website: www.veggiesmadegreat.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: In November 2021, Veggies Made Great will be launching its Keto-friendly muffins in retailers starting at Lowes Markets and other retailers by the end of the year. Flavors include Mochaccino Chip, Chocolate Raspberry, and Cinnamon Roll and these new options will be lower in sugar and carbs and higher in protein than the brands other popular muffins.

As with all of the Veggies Made Great products, the new keto-friendly muffins will also be made with vegetables as the first and primary ingredient. Flavors include Mochaccino Chip, Chocolate Raspberry, and Cinnamon Roll.

Beginning in January 2022, the brand will also be launching the Cinnamon Roll flavor at select Costco locations, for $12.59.