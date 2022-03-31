Company: Veggies Made Great

Website: www.veggiesmadegreat.com

Introduced: April 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Veggies Made Great recently released its new Stuffed Cauliflower Bites, in four flavors: Margherita, Spinach & Ricotta, Roasted Veggie and 4 cheese blend, and Mushroom and Onion with Swiss.

The new Cauliflower Bites make the ultimate after school snack or appetizer. Packed with veggies as the #1 ingredient, these crispy cauliflower crust stuffed bites are loaded with a delicious blend of authentic Italian veggies and cheese. They are also gluten-free, low-calorie, and high-protein.