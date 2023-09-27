Following the recent launch of its dairy-free cheese balls, Outstanding Foods is introducing its Outstanding Stuffins dairy-free snacks that also are formulated to be nutritious.

Founded by Chef Dave Anderson and serial entrepreneur/healthy living enthusiast Bill Glaser, Outstanding Foods is focused on making better-for-you products so you consumers snack without sacrificing their favorite comforting tastes and flavors, while also nutrients and protein.

According to the USDA, with more than 90% of U.S. adults eating one or more snacks a day, snacks are a definite staple of the American diet. With consumers snacking more, they are actively seeking snacks with nutritional benefits. However, finding better-for-you, clean-ingredient snack options can be a challenge. According to the producer, Outstanding Stuffins were crafted as a “cleaned-up classic” nostalgic snack.

Each bite-size snack has a crunchy baked outer shell with a smooth, savory, dairy-free cheese filling inside. They are available in three flavors: Chedda, Nacho Cheese, and Pizza Partay. Consumers will be able to find Stuffins tasty snacks at all Sprouts locations, beginning in early October.

Each flavor contains: