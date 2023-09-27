Following the recent launch of its dairy-free cheese balls, Outstanding Foods is introducing its Outstanding Stuffins dairy-free snacks that also are formulated to be nutritious.
Founded by Chef Dave Anderson and serial entrepreneur/healthy living enthusiast Bill Glaser, Outstanding Foods is focused on making better-for-you products so you consumers snack without sacrificing their favorite comforting tastes and flavors, while also nutrients and protein.
According to the USDA, with more than 90% of U.S. adults eating one or more snacks a day, snacks are a definite staple of the American diet. With consumers snacking more, they are actively seeking snacks with nutritional benefits. However, finding better-for-you, clean-ingredient snack options can be a challenge. According to the producer, Outstanding Stuffins were crafted as a “cleaned-up classic” nostalgic snack.
Each bite-size snack has a crunchy baked outer shell with a smooth, savory, dairy-free cheese filling inside. They are available in three flavors: Chedda, Nacho Cheese, and Pizza Partay. Consumers will be able to find Stuffins tasty snacks at all Sprouts locations, beginning in early October.
Each flavor contains:
- 7 g of plant-based protein per serving
- 20 vitamins and minerals, such as iron, zinc, and vitamins D, E, and B12, delivered through nutrients from whole vegetables (broccoli, spinach, kale, pumpkin, squash, sweet potato, sunflower seed, cranberry, chlorella, maitake mushrooms, and shiitake mushrooms)
- No additives, excipients, coloring, flavors, or synthetics