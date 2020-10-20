Company: Outstanding Foods

Website: https://outstandingfoods.com/

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99 (1 bag); $47.88 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Outstanding Foods has launched its newest Addictively Delicious™ product TakeOut Meal-In-A-Bag Puffs, the easiest way to enjoy a snack or crush a meal, for pre-sale with an official launch slated for October 27th. Packed with 21g of protein and 30 pcenter of your daily DVs (including Iron, Calcium, Vitamins B6, B12, D, E) per bag. TakeOut lets you enjoy a classic American snack without feeling guilty once you hit the bottom of the bag.

The better-for-you, plant-based startup built a massive following with its debut product PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds and gained investments from celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Rob Dyrdek, Emily Deschanel, Daniella Monet and many others.

From the master of making plant-based and better-for-you foods craveable for all, Outstanding Foods co-founder Chef Dave Anderson, who led the creation of the Beyond Burger, has packed the nutrition of a full meal (plus 20 Vitamin and Minerals) into TakeOut’s 3oz bag. Never Waste Another Calorie, TakeOut is convenient and satisfying for when you want a quick nutritious snack or when you don’t have time for a meal. It’s available in four Addictively Delicious™ flavors: Pizza Partay, Hella Hot, Chill Ranch, and White Chedda.

“Just about everyone has finished an entire bag of snacks and felt guilty because all they got were empty calories and a bomb of salt and fat,” said Bill Glaser, co-founder and CEO. “With TakeOut Meal-In-A-Bag Puffs, for the first time ever, you won’t feel guilty whether you’re enjoying it as a great tasting snack or in place of a meal. We Take Out the bad stuff and Chef Dave adds in a proprietary blend of super nutrients. You get the benefits of a balanced meal with the convenience of grabbing TakeOut!”

A must-have for back-to-school, at-home virtual life, and those on-the-go to stay healthy and nourished as many juggle work, life, kids, and are spread thin, TakeOut Meal-in-A-Bag™ Puffs pack:

Vitamins A, B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, C, D, E, and K

Calcium, Iron, and Zinc

Copper, Selenium, and Iodine

21g of Protein per Bag

TakeOut is an easy, affordable way to get the benefits of a balanced meal with the convenience of grabbing TakeOut! Certified Gluten Free, Certified Plant Based, Kosher, Vegan, and free of: GMOs, Trans-Fats, Nuts, and Soy, all four flavors can be purchased exclusively for pre-sale online at (https://outstandingfoods.com/pages/take-out-puffs). Get social on Instagram @outstandingfoods