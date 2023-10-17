Setting the freezer aisle on fire once again, Caulipower will be adding three new product lines and seven new products to its portfolio, in its largest-ever innovation launch.

The new products will be released during National Pizza Month in October:

Pizza Roma - The first-ever pinsa-style pie with a crispy, airy cauliflower crust made in Italy Varieties: Margherita with Pesto and Mushroom & Caramelized Onions

- The first-ever pinsa-style pie with a crispy, airy cauliflower crust made in Italy Pizza Bites - The first and only baked (never fried) cauliflower coated pizza bites Varieties: Four Cheese and Uncured Pepperoni

- The first and only baked (never fried) cauliflower coated pizza bites Over The Top Pizza - A new premium pizza line using unique flavors on their #1 cauliflower crust Varieties: The Dream Supreme, Spicy Chicken Sausage, and Trufflicious Mushroom

- A new premium pizza line using unique flavors on their #1 cauliflower crust

Joining the company’s two other better-for-you pizza options (its original stone-fired pizzas and plain cauliflower crusts), these new lines are providing consumers with five ways to enjoy healthier versions of their favorite pizza products with different formats, crust types, and flavors.

With the addition of these three new lines to supplement the original Caulipower stone-fired pizzas and plain Caulipower cauliflower crusts, Caulipower now has every consumer covered with Pizza Five Ways.

“While other brands stopped innovating during the pandemic, Caulipower tripled down and today we announce the results of that decision. We are entering into snacks, initiating long overdue product renovation to the $4bn snacking category. We have created a first-ever pinsa-style pie with an airy, crispy crust made in Italy. As if that wasn’t enough, we are launching a new premium pizza line with unique flavors on America’s favorite cauliflower crust!” said Gail Becker, founder, Caulipower. “We will always deliver on our promise to reinvent America’s favorite foods with better-for-you options that still deliver on the #1 thing consumers want most: Amazing taste.”