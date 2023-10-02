Arnold Bread has launched North America’s first bread bag that uses 30% post-consumer recycled content, produced from FDA-compliant PCR resins. Featured across the brand’s Organic line of products, each polyethylene bag provides a way for the Arnold brand to foster change across the industry.

The new bags are certified and independently verified by SCS Global Services, a testing, inspection, and certification company; they reportedly offer a number of benefits, such as reducing the use of fossil fuels and lowering the carbon footprint of the packaging compared to previous bags.

“A commitment to sustainability is baked into everything we do, and it is a company principle to nourish a better world. Our brand is constantly looking for ways to make a positive environmental impression on our consumers and the communities that we serve,” says Allan Hoffman, director of marketing for premium bread at brand owner Bimbo Bakeries USA. “We’re proud that our new PCR bread bags are the first of their kind in North America and look forward to continuing to identify new opportunities for sustainable impact.”

The introduction of the new bags is the latest addition to Arnold and Bimbo Bakeries USA’s sustainable initiatives including being named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, matching 100% of its electricity usage for US operations with renewable Wind Energy, and achieving certification for superior energy efficiency at 18 Bimbo Bakeries USA facilities.

Arnold varieties are available at major retailers across the U.S. Arnold sells premium bread selections in the U.S., including sliced bread, Buns and Rolls, and Sandwich Thins Rolls.

