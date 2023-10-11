Frito-Lay, aka its parent company, PepsiCo, has revealed a lineup of new products at this year's NACS show.

The new snack products include:

Doritos Dinamita Sticks Smoky Chile Queso - Crunchy sticks exploding with melty queso and a smoky, spicy kick, bringing a burst of multidimensional flavor and a crunch to every bite sure to satisfy Gen-Z’s love of flavor and heat.

Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo Cheddar - This new flavor brings together two Gen-Z favorites: the signature cheesiness of Cheetos and the classic tanginess of Buffalo sauce.

Jack Link's Fritos Chile Cheese Jerky – Jack Link's Fritos Chili Cheese Beef Jerky is made with 100% beef and combines the classic, original jerky taste with its smoky Fritos Chili Cheese flavor. This is a brand-new bold flavor in beef jerky and attracts new meat snack buyers to the category, while connecting with Gen Z's love for intense flavors.

Quaker Fruit Fusion Blueberry Cup - New Quaker Fruit Fusion is reinvigorating oatmeal with a whole new look and three flavors. Blueberry Blackberry is one of the top flavors and contains antioxidants from vitamins A, C, and E making it a great start to any morning.

Natuchips - Through Sabritas, Frito-Lay is bringing Latin America's favorite plantain chip brand to the USA because we recognize Hispanics' purchasing power. By 2024, Hispanics in the United States are projected to spend nearly 1.9 trillion U.S. dollars on consumer goods. Natuchips Plantain Chips are the #1 selling plantain chip brand across 18 Latin America countries. The authentic and local snacks are made from real sliced plantains and come in three flavors: Original, Lime, and Garlic.

PepsiCo is also working to establish agriculture, value chain/people, and product portfolio sustainable goals. The company is working toward its goal of designing 100% of the packaging to be recyclable, compostable, biodegradable or reusable by 2025. Off the Eaten Path is an example of this: the brand has black beans, peas, purple sweet potato, carrots and chickpea, and its industrially compostable bag is a step along its packaging journey.

In addition, Cheetos is celebrating its 75th anniversary and reiterating its commitment to the Hispanic communities through the “Deja tu Huella” program. The program’s goal is to help the Hispanic population “Leave Their Mark” by increasing access to education; this year the brand partnered with Becky G to help bring awareness to the program. Since 2021, the brand has committed over $1 million and this year, the PepsiCo Foundation, in partnership with Cheetos, is furthering its impact by awarding 500 Uplift Scholarships for the 2024 school year.