Company: Frito-Lay

Website: www.fritolay.com

Date Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $8.99

Product Snapshot: Frito-Lay recently released new Variety Packs, which feature random acts of kindness on its single-serve bags. Prompts include ideas such as “Send a handwritten Thank You note” and “Ask someone how they’re feeling”—great reminders for any age.

The new “Packed with Kindness” packaging is an evolution of the brand’s popular “Snackable Notes” program, with purchases spurring an automatic donation from Frito-Lay Variety Packs to ThinkKindness.org (up to $250,000).

Think Kindness is a non-profit whose dynamic speakers visit schools across the country each year to spark Kindness Movements, inspiring students to take action and change the world—and the organization is now bringing people together virtually, as well.

Feeling inspired? Log on to www.snackablenotes.com and take part in the Kindness Challenge by simply downloading a worksheet to keep track of your family’s random acts of kindness.