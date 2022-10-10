This October, PepsiCo returned to the NACS Show to demonstrate how its product innovations, portfolio, data capabilities, and commitment to social responsibility come together to fuel customer growth.

New product offerings, including a sneak peek at 2023 debuts, included:

Doritos Sweet Tangy BBQ was previously a limited-time offering earlier this year—marking the first time Frito-Lay has brought BBQ to Doritos—and due to the popularity, the brand is making it a full 52-week offering next year.

was previously a limited-time offering earlier this year—marking the first time Frito-Lay has brought BBQ to Doritos—and due to the popularity, the brand is making it a full 52-week offering next year. Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion is a crunchy snack with notes of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, and citrus—perfect for Flamin’ Hot fans and other spicy seekers. Hot & Spicy continues to be the largest and fastest-growing segment across our salty portfolio with the rise of Gen-Z, the most diverse generation in history.

is a crunchy snack with notes of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, and citrus—perfect for Flamin’ Hot fans and other spicy seekers. Hot & Spicy continues to be the largest and fastest-growing segment across our salty portfolio with the rise of Gen-Z, the most diverse generation in history. Frito-Lay Minis: Miniature versions of Cheetos, Doritos, and SunChips.

Company initiatives showcased at the NACS Show included: