This October, PepsiCo returned to the NACS Show to demonstrate how its product innovations, portfolio, data capabilities, and commitment to social responsibility come together to fuel customer growth.
New product offerings, including a sneak peek at 2023 debuts, included:
- Doritos Sweet Tangy BBQ was previously a limited-time offering earlier this year—marking the first time Frito-Lay has brought BBQ to Doritos—and due to the popularity, the brand is making it a full 52-week offering next year.
- Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili Fusion is a crunchy snack with notes of chili peppers, garlic, ginger, and citrus—perfect for Flamin’ Hot fans and other spicy seekers. Hot & Spicy continues to be the largest and fastest-growing segment across our salty portfolio with the rise of Gen-Z, the most diverse generation in history.
- Frito-Lay Minis: Miniature versions of Cheetos, Doritos, and SunChips.
Company initiatives showcased at the NACS Show included:
- Cheetos Deja tu Huella is a multi-platform purpose-driven program centered on the Latino phrase, Deja tu Huella, which translates to “Leave Your Mark” designed to rally the next generation of Hispanic leaders to leave their mark on culture— whether through music, entertainment, fashion, and more. In collaboration with Bad Bunny’s Good Bunny Foundation, Cheetos has given $1 million to Hispanic communities. Learn more at: cheetos.com/dejatuhuella
- Doritos SOLID BLACK is an ongoing initiative to provide resources and a platform for Black Changemakers who use innovation and boldness to drive culture and give back to their communities. In 2022, SOLID BLACK is not only introducing the world to a new class of Changemakers, but also giving the Changemakers the opportunity to support a deserving nonprofit of their choice. In total, Doritos will invest more than $5 million in 2022 to amplify stories of Black joy, strength, and resilience. Learn more at: doritos.com/solidblack
