TekniPlex, a provider of innovative solutions through materials science and manufacturing technologies, has hired veteran IT executive Rahul Goturi as its chief information officer. Goturi brings more 25 years of IT experience to the company, including a deep background with global manufacturing companies. He will replace outgoing CIO Jeff Rishel, who is retiring after a tenure spanning nearly a decade with TekniPlex.

With more than 15 years of CIO-level experience, Goturi has led teams responsible for standardizing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and processes, business intelligence, infrastructure and cybersecurity. Most recently, he spent five years as CIO for Buckman Laboratories, Inc., where he helped build the organization’s first globally centralized IT team. Prior to that, Goturi held CIO roles with W.R. Grace & Co. of Columbia, MD; and Solutia Inc. of St. Louis, MO.

Goturi’s professional highlights include five-time recognition on InformationWeek’s annual list of Top 500 IT Innovators. He has given presentations at a variety of CIO, CISO and cybersecurity forums, and also led a seminal study on cloud strategies for chemical companies on behalf of the American Chemistry Council.

“Rahul’s expertise in automating business processes, standardizing workflows, and building global teams will undoubtedly elevate TekniPlex's digital landscape,” says Chuck Pfister, chief financial officer of TekniPlex. “We’re excited to welcome Rahul to the TekniPlex team, as he works closely with our outstanding longtime CIO, Jeff Rishel, to ensure a smooth transition.”

Goturi earned a master’s degree in computer science and engineering from the University of Missouri, and an MBA from Washington University in St. Louis.