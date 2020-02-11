Flowers Foods names Mark Chaffin as chief information officer

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature's Own, Wonder, Tastykake, Dave's Killer Bread, and other bakery foods, has announced that Mark Chaffin has been named chief information officer, effective immediately. Chaffin, who has served as Flowers' interim CIO since September 2019, is responsible for Flowers' information technology strategy and operations, reporting to R. Steve Kinsey, Flowers Foods' chief financial officer and chief administrative officer.

"Mark brings a strong focus on accountability and best practices in technology and process," Kinsey said. "He has extensive experience guiding IT teams and has done an outstanding job as interim CIO. We're pleased he's come on board."

In commenting on his new position, Chaffin noted, "My time as interim CIO of Flowers Foods allowed me to discover our shared values and a common vision for transforming business through the power of technology. I look forward to supporting Flowers' continued growth and evolution, and I am honored to continue to lead this outstanding team of technology professionals who are passionate about serving our customers and their fellow employees every day."