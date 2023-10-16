BjornQorn—the snack brand specializing in homegrown, sun-popped popcorn—has teamed up with Ruby, a beverage brand known for its functional hibiscus beverage, to launch limited-time-only hibiscus-flavored popcorn.

The Ruby x BjornQorn popcorn has a relatively short ingredient list: popcorn, sunflower oil, nutritional yeast, salt, and hibiscus powder. The hibiscus gives the popcorn a tart flavor, a festive pink color, and nutrients like potassium, antioxidants, and polyphenols.

The product will be sold directly to consumers via the Ruby DTC site, with six bags going for $36, beginning this month. Then on November 15, the product will be available at Whole Foods Markets in the Northeast, with an SRP of $5.29 per bag.