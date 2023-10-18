ADM has announced its outlook on the flavor and color trends that will drive product innovation in 2024. With unapologetic abandon for self-expression coupled with individual wellness goals top-of-mind for consumers across regions, ADM has identified four trends that illustrate evolving consumer behaviors and will inspire memorable moments.

“Color trends, and corresponding flavors, in foods and beverages provide unique insights into the human condition, revealing how we are responding and adapting to macro forces far beyond the table,” said Hélène Moeller, vice president of global product marketing for flavors and colors at ADM. “From focusing on well-being for themselves and the planet, compounded by concerns for affordability, the color and flavor trends we identified in this report indicate what foods and beverages consumers will reach for on product shelves.”

ADM’s color and flavor experts identified these themes through a deep dive into consumer purchasing behavior and trends both online and offline, and across industries beyond foods and beverages.

“Color is at the epicenter of the food, fashion and content that the world consumes,” said Moeller. “We also know that flavor trends are dynamic, affected by cultural events, viral social media phenomena and emerging consumer tastes.”

From embracing the unconventional to supporting health in all forms, reinventing nostalgic favorites, and experiencing indulgent products without the price tag, ADM outlines what to expect for flavors and colors in 2024:

Luxe self-expression

Consumers are defying convention with an emboldened desire to experience fully flavored and vibrantly colored foods and beverages. From sensational encounters that rival digital expression to luxurious indulgences that reflect personalized desires, this trend centers on the curated consumption of products with maximum impact.

Dare to #dupe

Economical offerings that credibly replicate consumers’ beloved products are expanding beyond fashion and personal care into the food and beverage segment. Brilliant color mimicry and flavor authenticity offer visual and taste experiences that go beyond the norm to deliver on consumer expectations for natural ingredients, authentic regional cuisines and convincing alternative formulations.

Health without stealth

Flavors and colors are powerful cues to support product positioning through consumer associations. Today’s shoppers are seeking out functional foods and beverages that support holistic health, from relaxation to hydration and mental to physical wellness. These associated benefits must be presented without sacrifice to the sensory experience, as consumers view better-for-you products as the norm instead of the exception.

Breaking boundaries of taste and color

Yesterday’s uncommon experiences are today’s favorites and tomorrow’s mainstream staples. Consumers are clamoring for vivid food and beverage creations that are accelerating the shift from new to now. On the leading edge are hyper-local flavors on a global scale and dazzling rainbow hues that reflect colorful ingredients derived from nature.

Learn more about the four themes and dive further into trend expressions and flavor and color inspirations here.