Industrial processors who need to act fast and certify their production process meets requirements have a new way to do just that with a recently released agitator design from Marion.

Thanks to manufacturing improvements to its standard plated paddle agitator, Marion can speed up lead times on its popular 30-inch diameter and smaller-sized horizontal mixers. With these improvements, customers can expect a two-week reduction in lead times and up to 10% savings on the purchase price.

“Businesses in industrial processing rely on innovation and efficiency to stay competitive,” said Seth Vance, CEO of Advanced Material Processing, Marion’s parent company. “Our new paddle design makes it easier for our customers to accelerate the development cycle and swiftly refine their process so they can bring high-quality products to market faster and maintain their edge in an ever-evolving landscape.”

The new plated paddle agitators are manufactured with the paddle and arm sections cut from a single piece of stainless steel, reducing welding requirements and offering operators low-maintenance cleanability.

Due to the integrated placement hole design, additional arms are attached, which means that the length of the paddles are shortened to offer improved mixing efficiency.

Horizontal mixers with the new plated paddle agitators are ideal for shear-sensitive materials and hard-to-mix substances with varying densities, making them a suitable option for various industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and cosmetics.

For more information about Marion’s Horizontal Mixers, contact a representative at marionsolutions.com/contact.