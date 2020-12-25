Company: Accraply

Equipment Snapshot: Accraply has introduced the Sirius 100, a cost-effective pressure-sensitive labeling machine for fast-moving, highly flexible production lines. Designed to minimize downtime with toolless changeovers, the Sirius 100 brings the technology-driven linear labeling of Accraply’s high-speed systems into a single- and twin-head labeling solution.

Combined with the field-proven Accraply 2xx Series label applicator, the Sirius 100 provides precise label placement accuracy for front, back and wrap applications in the personal care, household, food and pharmaceutical industries.



Joining the Sirius MK6 advanced labeling system and Trine modular labeling station, the Sirius 100 is one of three labeling innovations engineered by Accraply in 2020. Jamie Clark, Accraply’s pressure-sensitive product line leader, introduced the Sirius 100 at the PACK EXPO Connects virtual trade show in November.

“The Sirius 100 is flexible and requires fewer change parts to run a variety of product shapes and sizes,” Clark said. “Per Accraply’s standards, it is built to be tough and to deliver years of reliable performance.”

Accraply’s next-generation smart HMI can be added to the Sirius 100, providing easy access to efficiency reporting, preventative maintenance alerts, self-diagnosing software, video tutorials and on-board consumable parts ordering. This interface also offers guidance for setup and scheduling maintenance tasks.

