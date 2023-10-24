Sanders, part of Second Nature Brands, posted the following message on their social media networks today, from CEO Vic Mehren.

The message said that due to the closing of Minnie Marie Bakers, Inc., known as Awrey's, which produced Bumpy Cakes, the iconic cake may be out of stock for a bit until the company finds another bakery who can "maintain the high quality and classic taste that [their] customers expect and deserve."

Read the full letter below:

Dear Sanders Consumers:

Here at Sanders we know that the Sanders brand and its products hold a special place in your hearts and homes, staples for celebrations and creating memories for generations of Michiganders. This is why, on behalf of myself and my colleagues, I am heartbroken to share with you this latest information on Sanders Bumpy Cakes, an iconic Michigan treat created over 100 years ago by our founder, Fred Sanders, himself.

In August of this year, Minnie Marie Bakers, Inc., our longtime Bumpy Cakes bakery partner, announced they would be closing their bakery in Livonia. Long-known as Awrey’s, this is where Bumpy Cakes had been produced for many years. When we received this unexpected news, we began an exhaustive search for a new bakery partner to take over making Sanders Bumpy Cakes.

After conversations with more than a dozen bakeries, we have not yet found a new partner who can maintain the high quality and classic taste that our consumers expect and deserve. Unfortunately, this means that Bumpy Cakes will soon be out of stock until we can find a new bakery partner with the capabilities to get us back into production. You can still purchase Bumpy Cakes at Sanders stores, online at SandersCandy.com or at select Michigan retailers, but based on our estimates, we will likely be out of stock by the end of the year.

Please know that this was not something we expected to happen. Bumpy Cakes is an important part of the Sanders business and legacy, and we know Bumpy Cakes hold a special place in your lives and celebrations and in the culture of Michigan. This is why recent events are so disappointing but also why we are committed to being able to make Bumpy Cakes again with a new partner in the future.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support of Sanders during this hopefully short time of uncertainty for Bumpy Cakes.

Sincerely,

Vic Mehren

Chief Executive Officer

Second Nature Brands (Parent Company of Sanders)

