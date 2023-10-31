This holiday season, DiGiorno is introducing a new way for people to enjoy the flavors of Thanksgiving and capture the hearts and taste buds of pizza fans everywhere with the Digiorno Thanksgiving Pizza.

68% of Americans dislike a classic Thanksgiving dish, but they eat it anyway out of tradition. This year, DiGiorno is giving people a chance to gobble up a unique take on the holiday's most iconic dishes in one oven-ready pie: no seasoning, stirring, or long hours in the kitchen required.

The Thanksgiving Pizza delivers all the Thanksgiving favorites in one bite: it features classic turkey, creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, green beans and cranberries, rich mozzarella and cheddar cheeses plus a crispy onion topping, all loaded on top of a thick and chewy Detroit Style crust.

"From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we're thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread," said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno. "Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DIGIORNO into moments of celebration—even the most traditional holiday dinners."

DiGiorno will release a limited number of Thanksgiving Pizzas available exclusively online for sale for $11.23. Every Wednesday starting November 1 through November 22, pizza fanatics can visit shopdigiorno.goodnes.com to get their very own specialty pie on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

For more information, visit DiGiorno.com or follow @DiGiorno on social media.

