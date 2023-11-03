Zack’s Mighty, the fast-growing brand of tortilla chips that don’t break in guacamole, has introduced ROLLED. As the first Non-GMO Project Verified rolled tortilla chips, Zack’s Mighty ROLLED Tortilla Chips are made with natural ingredients and without controversial artificial colors like red dye No. 40.

As the first and only branded rolled tortilla chips available in the natural grocery channel––including Whole Foods Market and The Fresh Market––Zack’s Mighty ROLLED Tortilla Chips’ launch represents a major opportunity for the three-year-old brand to compete with major players in the tortilla chip category which brings in an estimated $7.838B in global sales annually.

Available now in two zesty flavors, Chile Lime and Fiery Nacho, Zack’s Mighty ROLLED Tortilla Chips bring the heat, tapping into several consumer market trends. Zack’s Mighty’s ROLLED Tortilla Chips not only appeal to the 62% of consumers who believe savory foods taste better with some level of spiciness, but also to modern shoppers looking for spicy, yet flavorful options as evidenced by “Complex Heat” that leads Whole Foods Market’s 2024 list of predicted top food trends. In addition to pairing heat from cayenne pepper powder with tangy lime and nostalgic nacho cheese flavors, Zack’s Mighty opted for natural beet powder for vibrant color instead of the red dye No. 40 found in other rolled chips on the market––an intentional move that allows Zack’s Mighty to be sold in major natural retailers like Whole Foods Market and protects the brand from potential future legislation surrounding the use of the food dyes.

Zack’s Mighty ROLLED Tortilla Chips arrive on shelves with fresh packaging designed to differentiate the ROLLED Tortilla Chips from Zack’s line of Original Tortilla Chips. The packaging, designed by Zack’s in-house team, features vibrant neon lettering that pops against a black background. Equal parts nostalgic and fun, the packaging was inspired by the colors and designs of iconic movie posters from the late eighties and nineties.

Zacks’s Mighty was founded in 2020 by CPG veteran Zack Gazzaniga, previously the first hire and chief operating officer at Sir Kensington’s Condiments. The brand launched with a simple, yet important, mission to make delicious tortilla chips that don’t break in guacamole; their first product, organic tortilla chips, prompted Zack to dive deep into sourcing the best ingredients––a journey that took him from the corn farms of Piedmont, Italy to upstate New York, before landing on the final recipe. Zack’s Original Tortilla Chips are the first in the world to be made with Certified Regenerative corn and a tortilla-first production process, meaning that the chips are cut from real tortillas, just like how tortilla chips are made in a restaurant. The result is reportedly a crunchier, more flavorful chip with a prominent corn flavor and structural integrity that holds up against even the chunkiest salsas and thickest guacamoles.

Zack’s ROLLED Tortilla Chips (SRP: $4.99) are available nationwide in retailers this month including Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market, and other smaller natural retailers. A full list of retailers can be found here.