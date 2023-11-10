Farm Rich has introduced three new sweet and savory snacks this month at Walmart stores nationwide. The new products include Stuffed Mini Sweet Peppers, Goat Cheese Bites, and Thai Style Chili Chicken Bites.

The new snacks include:

Stuffed Mini Sweet Peppers : This new sweet and savory snack has breaded mini sweet red peppers with a zesty cheddar cheese filling. Each 16-oz. carton has about five four-piece servings inside.

: This new sweet and savory snack has breaded mini sweet red peppers with a zesty cheddar cheese filling. Each 16-oz. carton has about five four-piece servings inside. Breaded Goat Cheese Bites : Featuring a blend of goat cheese, mozzarella, and cream cheese, in a crispy breaded coating, the new Goat Cheese Bites add another popular snack to Farm Rich’s cheesy lineup. Each four-piece serving has 10g of protein and 150mg of calcium. The 16-oz. package also comes with a side of Hot Honey Dipping Sauce.

: Featuring a blend of goat cheese, mozzarella, and cream cheese, in a crispy breaded coating, the new Goat Cheese Bites add another popular snack to Farm Rich’s cheesy lineup. Each four-piece serving has 10g of protein and 150mg of calcium. The 16-oz. package also comes with a side of Hot Honey Dipping Sauce. Thai Style Chili Chicken Bites: The third addition to Farm Rich’s Chicken Bites offerings, new Thai Style Chili Chicken Bites are all-white meat chicken fritters coated in breading and tossed with a sweet and spicy Thai chili tossing sauce. The Chicken Bites have 10g of protein per serving, and the tossing sauce is included in each 16-oz carton.

All of the new snacks can be prepared in a conventional oven, toaster oven, or air fryer, and are priced around $6.68 at Walmart.

Rich Products is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.