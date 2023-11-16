As the winter holidays are approaching, Barebells is launching a limited-edition holiday calendar. According to the company, the item offers 24 days of treats filled with with flavor and protein, without added sugar.

"Barebells fills your days until the Holidays with excitement and exclusive protein treats, without added sugar," says Isa Galvan, global brand manager for Barebells.

Right in time for the winter festivities, Barebells is inviting everyone to an everyday celebration with its holiday calendar. It consists of a custom designed box, tailored to lift the holiday spirit, with 24 doors of surprises for each day leading up to the 24th of December.

"At Barebells, we want to make it feel like a celebration every day. The Holiday calendar is the perfect way to treat yourself or someone you love,” Galvan says.

Hidden behind the doors of the calendar are 24 individually wrapped protein bars, in 11 different flavors from the Barebells Soft Bar range, the Original Bar range as well and the Plant-Based range, providing delicious, chocolate-covered bars with 15-20 grams of protein, all without added sugar. The Barebells Protein Bars are geared toward anyone wanting to feed their cravings, but also those who want to keep their protein intake high while avoiding sugar. The bars are great snacks in between meals, perfect pre- or post-workout or on the go,– and can even be enjoyed as dessert.

Last winter, Barebells launched its first holiday calendar in selected markets. The limited-edition items were highly requested and sold out within days.

"Seeing how appreciated the calendar was, we naturally wanted to offer the Barebells fans a new one this year. It goes beyond traditional Holiday calendars when it comes to taste, design, and size," says Galvan.

The Barebells limited edition holiday is available for purchase at shop.barebells.com.