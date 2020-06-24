Barebells Protein Bars introduces Crunchy Fudge Bars

Company: Barebells Functional Foods

Website: https://barebells.com/us

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $25.99 (12-count)

Product Snapshot: Barebells has launched their fifth flavor profile in the U.S., Crunchy Fudge, to satisfy the demand for irresistible yet healthful snacks among consumers nationwide.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Crunchy Fudge as Barebells continues to expand and grow quickly across the U.S.,” said Ben Jones, CEO of Barebells Functional Foods™. “Since our launch last year, Barebells has been incredibly well received by the masses. We look forward to sharing our best flavor yet as we forge forward with national and international growth plans.”

Barebells’ Crunchy Fudge Protein Bar contains 20 grams of protein with a gooey, soft fudge center and a smooth, milky chocolate outer layer, topped with sprinkles for an extra crunch. Free from palm oil and with no added sugar*, this bar delivers in taste and nutrition, the ideal snack to consume before or after a workout or simply when the taste buds want something sensational.

Similar in nutrient and flavor profiles to Barebells’ existing bars, consumers will find Crunchy Fudge wrapped in a golden packaging with unique design features.

Barebells’ new flavor was launched to meet unprecedented growth for the brand’s products, with plans to continue growing flavor profiles and product offerings, in addition to retailer and distributor expansion plans nationwide. Crunchy Fudge can be purchased via online retailers such as Bodybuilding.com and Amazon.com, as well as at select retailers and gyms nationwide beginning today.

For more information, visit https://barebells.com/us/ or follow them on Instagram.