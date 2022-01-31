Company: Barebells Functional Foods

Website: https://barebells.com/us

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $28.99 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Barebells is announcing the release of a variety pack with its top flavors from its direct-to-consumer website which will include cookies and cream, caramel cashew, salty peanut, and cookie dough.

“We have made sure to listen to what our customers are asking for when it comes to product development, new flavors and releases,” said Ben Jones, CEO of Barebells Functional Foods. “These variety packs have been in the making for a long time and we are thrilled to bring them to market.”

Available to consumers, these variety packs will have three of each of the top flavors, with a total of 12 bars that are the perfect way to start the new year. Barebells is currently available in over 5,000 retail locations including Trader Joe´s, GNC, QuikTrip, Maverik, AMPM, HyVee, Jacksons, Nugget Markets, Gelson's, AMPM, Giant, Harmon´s, Plaid Pantry, TownPump, and Big5. Barebells are also available via UNFI, McLane, Coremark, and KeHe.

Barebells can also be purchased via online retailers such as Bodybuilding.com and Amazon.com, as well as at select retailers and gyms nationwide. For more information, visit https://barebells.com/us/.



