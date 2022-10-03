Krispy Kreme’s Autumn’s Orchard Collection includes new fall-flavored doughnuts and a handmade Apple Fritter, full of real apple chunks and cinnamon.

Available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., the Autumn’s Orchard Collection includes:

NEW Apple Fritter: Deliciously handmade with diced apples, apple filling and plenty of cinnamon.

NEW Maple Pecan Cheesecake Doughnut: A doughnut with cheesecake-flavored filling, dipped in maple-flavored icing and topped with maple-flavored icing drizzles and pecan pieces.

NEW Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut: A doughnut tossed in cinnamon sugar with apple cider flavored filling.

Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut: An Original Glazed Doughnut topped with salted caramel brownie batter flavored frosting, salted caramel drizzle, brownie bits, and fall leaf sprinkles.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: The brand’s glazed, old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake doughnut.

“Fall brings a bounty of apples and pecans and flavors of maple and pumpkin spice for us to enjoy,” said Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme. “Our new Autumn’s Orchard Collection has all of that and more. Just one bite of our new handmade fritter with real diced apples and generous amounts of cinnamon will make you a fan of fall if you’re not already.”

Guests can purchase the Apple Fritter individually or in a box of four. Doughnuts in the Autumn’s Orchard Collection are available to purchase individually or in a specialty “Autumn’s Lover’s Dozen,” which includes three each of the Maple Pecan Cheesecake, Spiced Apple Filled, Pumpkin Spice Cake, and Salted Caramel Brownie doughnuts.