The Planting Hope Company Inc. announced that its full lineup of Mozaics Real Veggie Chips flavors have been selected for inclusion in the Salty Snack sets at select Whole Foods Market stores across the United States. Whole Foods Market is adding all three flavors of Mozaics (Sea Salt, BBQ, Salsa) in 3.5-oz. "share" bags to its assortment. Planting Hope Company’s RightRice High Protein Veggie Rice is already in distribution at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

“Whole Foods Market’s selection of the full line of Mozaics Real Veggie Chips flavors to add to its stores nationwide is strong validation that Mozaics are squarely on trend with both consumer and retailers,” said Julia Stamberger, co-founder and CEO, The Planting Hope Company. “Consumers are demanding more nutrition from their snacks; with real veggies as the #1 ingredient in a popped chip. Packaged in NEO Plastics film, which breaks down in landfills without special processing, Mozaics check every box to get consumer attention and drive trial. Most importantly, Mozaics are delicious, which ultimately drives long-term repeat purchases and success.”

Mozaics Real Veggie Chips meet the top trends in the Salty Snacking category head-on:

#1 ingredient = veggies you can see in each chip

2g-4g of protein and dietary fiber per serving

Popped (not fried), seasoned with a light touch of extra virgin olive oil

Certified plant-based, gluten-free, OU Kosher

Packaged in proprietary NEO Plastics film

Mozaics started to appear on select Whole Foods Market shelves in October 2023.

“We are always looking for innovative and delicious snacks to share with our customers,” said Adam Pickard, grocery category merchant for Whole Foods Market. “With their light, popped texture and simple seasoning, we are thrilled to bring Mozaics Real Veggie Chips to our shelves.”