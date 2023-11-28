The Queen’s Choice Awards recognizes the best new made-with-honey food and beverage products. Perfect Bar, Mondelēz International, and California Pizza Kitchen are among the 12 brands recognized for new product innovation by the National Honey Board’s annual recognition program. The awards recognize the product development teams behind some of the most innovative new product launches of the year.

“Our 2023 Queen’s Choice Award winners comprise a list of products that use honey in innovative, marketable and technical ways,” Catherine Barry, the National Honey Board’s vice president of marketing, says. “We are thrilled to see so many brands turn to honey to provide consumers with an all-natural and unprocessed sweetener.”

The 2023 Queen’s Choice Award Winners are: