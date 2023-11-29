Subway is offering consumers a first bite of its new footlong chocolate chip cookie, coming in December to restaurants nationwide. On National Cookie Day (December 4), shoppers in Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York can visit select Subway restaurants that will be transformed into Cookieway and get one free footlong cookie with the purchase of any footlong sub.

On December 4, consumers can visit the following Subway restaurants from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time to get a free footlong cookie with the purchase of a footlong sub, while supplies last.

Chicago: 604 S Wabash Ave., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605

Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202

Miami: 2795 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

New York City: 545 8 Ave., New York, NY 10018

Subway reportedly sells more freshly baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the U.S. and will soon be the exclusive home of the footlong cookie. Subway created a special, limited run of footlong cookies for National Cookie Day in 2022, which fans gobbled up in less than two hours at its Cookieway pop-up in Miami. Subway's culinary team spent the past year packing even more craveable, chocolate chip deliciousness into a footlong version of its most popular cookie.

"The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu," says Paul Fabre, senior vice president for culinary and innovation at Subway. "At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm—right out of the oven. It's the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite."