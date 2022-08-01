To celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on August 4, Mondelēz Foodservice has teamed up with chefs and independent restaurants across the country to create special menu LTOs featuring Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces. Throughout the month of August, chefs and restaurants will showcase the cookie pieces in a variety of applications, from shakes to cakes and pies.

The Dolly Llama, a waffle and artisanal ice cream shop in Los Angeles will feature a Chocolate Chip Cookie Butter Shake made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces, vanilla and Speculoos sauce and Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces crumbled on top. The shake will be available throughout August at all three locations in Los Angeles, as well as the Dallas and Las Vegas locations.

“We are excited to be partnering with these chefs to showcase Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces in new and creative applications that really highlight the flavor and texture of the cookie,” said Justine Chapin, manager, foodservice marketing. “After all, what better way to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, than with limited time menu items featuring America’s favorite chocolate chip cookie. It’s a proud moment when we can see our products inspire delicious and innovative new menu offerings.”

At Sugar & Scribe in La Jolla, CA, Chef Maeve Rochford, winner of Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championships, will feature a Nutty Cake made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces. Meanwhile, Chef Jackie Joseph, winner of Food Network’s Best Bakers in America, will feature a Southern Dark Chocolate Silk Pie with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces at JJ Bakes & Co, Joseph’s new Louisville-based boutique cake shop.

BomboBar, an artisanal bomboloni and gelato shop in Chicago’s West Loop, will feature a limited-edition shake made with vanilla gelato, Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces, and housemade cookie dough, topped with a mini bomboloni made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces and served in a cup rimmed with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces.

For recipe inspiration and to learn more about Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces, click here.

