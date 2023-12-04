Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn, the Asheville-based gourmet popcorn maker of all-natural popcorn in dozens of flavors, has announced its launch into Asheville’s hometown grocery store, Ingles Markets. Poppy is now on the shelves of Ingles at several of what will be 90 Ingles Market locations, where customers can find Poppy in the local makers’ display as well as on dedicated displays in select stores.

Four SKUs from Poppy’s everyday favorite flavors will be available at Ingles: Salted Caramel, Pimento Cheese, Parmesan & Black Pepper, and Poppy Mix market bags.

Salted Caramel: reportedly the brand’s most popular flavor, handmade in small batches with real butter, a touch of Celtic Sea Salt, and molasses goodness; gluten-free and non-GMO

Pimento Cheese: features cheesy flavor from non-GMO cheddar and a bit of pimento bite

Parmesan & Black Pepper: combines cheese and pepper flavor, reminiscent of cacao e pepe pasta

Poppy Mix: the company’s namesake mix combines non-GMO White Cheddar, its Salted Caramel, and spicy Jalapeño Cheddar flavors

“We’re excited to partner with Asheville’s beloved hometown grocer, and we’re looking forward to seeing Poppy on the shelves,” says Ginger Frank, founder and CEO of Poppy Handcrafted Popcorn. “As Poppy continues to grow in the premium grocery category, launching in Ingles Markets was an important step for us, aligned with our commitment to the local community. Asheville is a huge part of Poppy as a brand; this community of people connected with the joy of Poppy from the very beginning, when we were making Poppy with just one popcorn machine!”

As the Poppy team continues to grow their distribution, every batch is still crafted in Western North Carolina and made with all-natural ingredients, including the brand’s fresh, non-GMO popcorn.