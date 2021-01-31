Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, the gourmet popcorn maker specializing in all-natural popcorn in dozens of unique and sought-after flavors, has announced a partnership with the leading natural and organic retailer, Whole Foods Markets. Forty-six Whole Foods stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi will carry Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn’s market bags of Salted Caramel, Poppy Mix, Pimento Cheese, and Everything Bagel beginning January 18, 2021.

Founded by entrepreneur Ginger Frank in 2014, Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn serves up gourmet popcorn in delightful, surprising, and mouthwatering flavors—from Pimento Cheese to Cinnamon Bourbon Pecan—in beautiful, locally sourced packaging. As the Poppy team continues to grow their distribution, every batch is still crafted by hand in Western North Carolina, and all ingredients are sourced as close to home as possible, including the brand’s fresh, non-GMO popcorn.

“We’re thrilled to be launching at Whole Foods Market here in the Southeast,” says founder Ginger Frank. “From the beginning, we’ve chosen to use fresh ingredients that were as local as possible—real food ingredients that people can actually identify. So this is a natural fit for Poppy. We also appreciate Whole Foods’ commitment to carrying local artisan and North Carolina brands in their stores, and to giving back to the community through local nonprofits.”

These Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn flavors are now available at select Whole Foods stores in the Southeast:

Poppy Mix (GF): Our eponymous mix brings together non-GMO White Cheddar & our famous Salted Caramel, but the addition of our spicy Jalapeño Cheddar gives this mix a kick. The Poppy team’s #1 pick to pair with a cold beer.

Salted Caramel (GF): Handmade in small batches with real butter, a touch of Celtic Sea Salt® and molasses goodness, we know it’ll bring a smile to your face. Try some! It’s gluten-free, non-GMO and delicious.

Pimento Cheese (GF): There’s something very special to us southerners, and it’s called pimento cheese. With a full, cheesy flavor from non-GMO cheddar and a bit of that classic pimento bite, you’re going to love our rendition of this southern spread.

Everything Bagel (GF and Vegan): Light and salty and garlicky and just plain yum. The only thing that would make this flavor better is if we could fit those big doughy rounds of goodness in the bag too.

To learn more about Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, visit www.poppyhandcraftedpopcorn.com.